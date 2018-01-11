Politics Share

Roundtable: Cost of Conservation

Extinction means just that – something no longer exists, gone forever. But in trying to prevent species from disappearing, could we be creating more problems? Should we perhaps just let it happen? Do we need to re-think the best way to save the creatures and plants which call our planet home? There’ll be some ways that work, some perhaps that could be improved, and some that are simply wrong, and that’s what we’re debating with our panel today. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.