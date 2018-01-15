POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Mekong inhabitants threatened by Chinese dams
Cambodia's economy may not be particularly big. But for China, the Southeast Asian country is of strategic importance because of its location on the South China Sea. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is in Cambodia to meet Prime Minister Hun Sen. In 2017, China has removed tariffs on hundreds of Cambodian imports and wrote off $90 million of its debt. Now closer business ties are planned. Another key strategic issue between the neighbours is the Mekong River. China has control over the headwaters of the river and is damming its section to build hydropower stations. But as Staci Bivens reports, the move is drying up opportunities for villagers downstream who call the Mekong River home.
January 15, 2018
