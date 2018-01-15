BizTech Share

Money Talks: Tunisians protest against austerity measures

On 18th December 2010, Tunisia set the spark that ignited the Arab Spring revolutions. Now, once again frustration over the economy has brought Tunisians out onto the streets. This time, mounting pressure by the International Monetary Fund on Tunisia to balance its growing budget deficit has been a driving force behind the anger. Mobin Nasir has more and TRT World’s Senior Field Producer Mouhssine Ennaimi joins us in the studio.