World
Trump's First Year: US president approaches first year in office
This week will mark the first year of Donald Trump's presidency. This time last year, he was getting ready to enter the White House. And many European allies of the United States may have been nervous. His campaign rhetoric suggested he wanted to change old alliances and reduce US global leadership. TRT World's Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood looks at how the first year of Trump's presidency has been received in Europe.
January 14, 2018
