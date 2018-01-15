Turkey and Bulgaria cooperate to restore a Bulgarian church and an Ottoman-era mosque | Strait Talk

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey has restored fourteen churches and synagogues in the last two decades. The most iconic building, the Iron church reopened just a few days ago after extensive renovations. The project was co-financed by Turkey and Bulgaria. In this segment of Straight up with Aadel Haleem, we look at how religious minorities on both sides of the border, are faring.
January 15, 2018
