Is Turkey's relationship with Europe off to a fresh start in 2018? | Strait Talk
06:36
World
2017 will go down as the year when Turkey's relations with Europe hit an all-time low. Sensing that a hostile relationship is unsustainable, both sides are now showing a willingness to make amends. Former Turkish ambassador to France, Uluc Ozulker and Hakan Akbas, senior advisor for the Albright Stonebridge Group discuss the future of Turkey's ties with the European Union.
January 15, 2018
