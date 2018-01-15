POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Syria's post-war recovery might cost up to $1T
05:19
BizTech
It has been almost seven years since the war in Syria began and it has exacted an enormous human cost. Half of its population has been killed or forced out of their homes. The financial toll is more difficult to determine and, as Sara Firth reports, so is who will take the lead in Syria's reconstruction. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Ahmed Al Burai joins us from Hatay near Turkey’s border with Syria.
January 15, 2018
