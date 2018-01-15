POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Is Libya ready for democracy?
Libya's been torn apart by civil war for years - but there's the promise now of some kind of democracy with the prospect of elections. Could they really help? Rival governments and armed groups jostling for power - Libya has effectively been rudderless since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011. The United Nations is planning elections by the end of this year - but some say it may be too soon. At the Roundtable was Sami Zaptia, the Co-founder and Managing Editor of Libya Herald - an English-language newspaper based in Tripoli; Guma El-Gamaty, who heads the Taghyeer Party in Libya; and Ahmed Sewehli, a British-Libyan Psychiatrist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 15, 2018
