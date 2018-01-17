POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Foreign Relations: Deep cuts to UN funding for Palestinian relief
02:10
World
US Foreign Relations: Deep cuts to UN funding for Palestinian relief
The Trump administration has announced it will significantly reduce its contribution to the UN Relief Agency for Palestinian refugees. The agency provides services to 5.2 million refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the Palestinian territories. And as Ediz Tiyansan reports, a significant cut from the UN's top donor could potentially jeopardise not only the humanitarian situation, but regional stability as well.
January 17, 2018
