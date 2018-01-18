World Share

Roundtable: Tunisia protests - What's at stake?

It was the first bloom that allowed the Arab Spring to blossom. Yet Tunisia's democratic reforms have led to protests - and questions about whether newly-won freedoms are withering. A democracy born out of the Arab Spring uprisings - but some Tunisians say the country has not improved since Ben Ali was ousted in 2011. A deal to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund has seen price rises and an increase in tax. Unemployment is a problem and the economy is weak. At the Roundtable was Mehrezia Labidi, a member of Tunisia's parliament, representing the Ennahda Party; journalist Simon Speakman Cordall; Sami Hamdi, the Editor-in-Chief of International Interest - an online current affairs analysis magazine; and Claire Spencer, a Senior Research Fellow for the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.