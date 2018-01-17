BizTech Share

Money Talks: French dairy company recalls baby milk products

French dairy giant Lactalis is facing more criticism after traces of salmonella were found in baby milk in one of its factories. Retailers have been removing millions of potentially tainted products from shelves since December 2017, but the company admitted that the recalls have been extended to 83 countries. Usmaan Lone reports and we are joined by a chef and a food and beverage consultant Didier Quemener and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.