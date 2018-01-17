POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Basaksehir’s Emmanuel Adebayor: Exclusive Interview
Former Premier League star Emmanuel Adebayor just keeps on going, as he settles into his second season with the Turkish Super league side Istanbul Basaksehir. And during a career that has spanned 17 years, the 34-year old has proved that he just can't stop scoring. Samantha Johnson sat down with the Basaksehir star to chat about his career. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. #Adebayor #EmmanuelAdebayor #Basaksehir
January 17, 2018
