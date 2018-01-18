POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian teenager meets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
01:26
World
Iconic Palestine boy Fawzi al Juneidi, the picture of whom being dragged on the ground and blindfolded by a dozen armed Israeli soldiers is on a three-day visit to Turkey. He was detained after the controversial US decision on Jerusalem as Israel's capital. During his trip, he met President Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Turkey has for long for championed the Palestinian cause against the Israeli occupation.
January 18, 2018
