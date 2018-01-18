POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Most exciting book releases of 2018 | Literature | Showcase
02:34
World
Most exciting book releases of 2018 | Literature | Showcase
With declining sales and lagging revenues, 2017 wasn't a great year when it came to the business of literary fiction. So what does 2018 hold for the book industry? Can a series of highly anticipated releases, sequels and potential bestsellers change the gloomy atmosphere hanging over the book world? It might be a little early in the year to make that prediction. But, here is a list of five exciting new releases that we think are up to the challenge.
January 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?