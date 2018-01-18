Paddington 2 and live action animations | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Classic live action animation has a come a long way since its conception at the beginning of the 20th Century. Star cartoonists of the time, like Winsor McCay, helped pioneer an art form that some fans say has never received the recognition it deserves. But now a British production is helping change that by scooping up multiple BAFTA nominations, including top prize - the Outstanding British Film award.
January 18, 2018
