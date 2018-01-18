Politics Share

Basaksehir’s Emmanuel Adebayor: Exclusive Interview – Part II

The saying goes, you can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family. In Emmanuel Adebayor's case, his family made a huge impact on his life, but it wasn't always in a positive way. In Part two of our exclusive interview, Adebayor tells us the moments that have changed him as a man, and the moment he wanted to take his own life. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. #Adebayor #EmmanuelAdebayor #Basaksehir