World Share

Nexus: Trump's First Year- a year of 'Fire and Fury'?

President Trump’s first year has been one of the most controversial in US history. He’s fired more people than any other president in recent history, and made quite a few enemies outside of the White House along the way. What kind of ‘Fire and Fury’ will his next year in power bring? Today's guests are: * White House correspondent, John Gizzi * Member of the National Advisory Board of Trump 2020, Mica Mosbacher * And psychologist, John Gartner