The Newsmakers: One year of Trump
53:53
World
The Newsmakers: One year of Trump
Trump's election as the President of United States was least expected. But now it has been one year since real estate mogul and reality TV star Donald Trump entered the White House, and what a year it has been. On this special edition of the Newsmakers, we take a look at a presidency that began with talk of American carnage, veered into allegations of Russian interference, flirted with nuclear war and careened headlong into what for many is the story of America: race, identity and power.
January 18, 2018
