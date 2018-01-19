POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
50 years of Pink Floyd in 'Their Mortal Remains' | Exhibitions | Showcase
50 years of Pink Floyd in 'Their Mortal Remains' | Exhibitions | Showcase
It's not easy to fit 50 years worth of material from one of the world's greatest rock bands into one exhibition. But, Pink Floyd's much-celebrated retrospective offers exactly that and more. Featuring one of the most influential musical groups of all time, the show, titled 'Their Mortal Remains' has been described as both ambitious and fascinating. And now, Italy is the first country outside the United Kingdom to host the visual and musical extravaganza.
January 19, 2018
