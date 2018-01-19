POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey rebuilds an ancient district after it was destroyed by the PKK | Strait Talk
03:59
World
Turkey rebuilds an ancient district after it was destroyed by the PKK | Strait Talk
Sur district in Diyarbakir, Turkey is famed for its numerous UNESCO world heritage sites that date back thousands of years. But in 2015, the region became a frontline in a war between Turkey and the PKK terror group. Sixty percent of Sur was destroyed, forcing thousands to flee. But now, the Turkish government is trying to rebuild the district and bring life back to a place that was once teeming with tourists. Strait Talk's Courtney Kealy went to Sur, to see firsthand how rebuilding efforts are going, in the second part of our special, Turkey's war on the PKK. Watch the first part of Turkey's war on the PKK https://youtu.be/v2vy4mVMRH0
January 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?