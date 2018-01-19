POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Cape Town to run out of tap water in three months
05:46
BizTech
Money Talks: Cape Town to run out of tap water in three months
Cape Town could soon become the world's first major urban area to run out of water. The South African city has been suffering from a drought for more than two years, and the situation is now critical. Under current consumption and reservoir levels, it was expected to run out of tap water on April 29 this year, but that day has been repeatedly moved forward. Usman Lone reports and Carl Opperman, CEO of agricultural industry association Agri Western Cape, shares his views from Paarl in Western Cape, South Africa.
January 19, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?