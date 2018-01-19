BizTech Share

Money Talks: Cape Town to run out of tap water in three months

Cape Town could soon become the world's first major urban area to run out of water. The South African city has been suffering from a drought for more than two years, and the situation is now critical. Under current consumption and reservoir levels, it was expected to run out of tap water on April 29 this year, but that day has been repeatedly moved forward. Usman Lone reports and Carl Opperman, CEO of agricultural industry association Agri Western Cape, shares his views from Paarl in Western Cape, South Africa.