BizTech Share

Money Talks: US holds back $65M funding to UN aid agency

Two weeks after President Donald Trump threatened to pull out all US aid for the UN body, he now says he will freeze more than half of its funding to the United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees. The move drew condemnation from UN officials and Palestinians, who fear the lack of funding could worsen the plight of the refugees. Laila Humairah reports and we are joined by Michael Dumper, Professor of Middle East Politics at the University of Exeter, from Devon in the UK and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.