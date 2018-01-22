POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Compass: Crafting an Identity - 'Britishness' after Brexit
26:00
World
In the wake of Brexit, we explore the idea of British identity and belonging through art. As debates rage over national identity, integration and immigration, is the narrative of what it means to be British excluding certain voices? We meet several artists working to ‘correct’ the story of British history through their art - and trying to encourage society to adopt a more accurate reflection of British history and identity.
January 22, 2018
