POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Washington pursues aggressive policy in Asia
02:29
World
The Trump Presidency: Washington pursues aggressive policy in Asia
When it comes to US foreign policy in Asia, the US president Donald Trump has been anything but shy. Sanctions and strong rhetoric have been thrown at North Korea over its nuclear ambitions. He also kicked off a political storm by suspending aid to Pakistan for its alleged lack of action in combating the Taliban. Melanie Ralph takes a look at whether Trump's aggressive approach to his foreign policy in Asia is actually changing the region.
January 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?