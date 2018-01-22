POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Turkey's Border Mission
Roundtable: Turkey's Border Mission
Turkey's military mission to secure its border with Syria is underway. In this special programme we're examining Ankara's Operation Olive Branch against the YPG - the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group. We'll discuss why Turkey is taking action now and what the reaction is around the world. The air and ground operation aims to remove the US-backed YPG from Northern Syria. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to end the mission swiftly. But could the move shift the dynamics of the war in Syria? And how will the international players react? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 22, 2018
