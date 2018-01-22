POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why YPG presence in Afrin is a threat to Turkey's internal security? | Operation Olive Branch
02:51
World
Why YPG presence in Afrin is a threat to Turkey's internal security? | Operation Olive Branch
Operation Olive Branch aligns with consistent Turkish policy and rhetoric. Ankara has said for years that it would not tolerate a persistent terrorist threat from Syria. Operation Euphrates shield in 2016 accomplished the first phase of that policy against Daesh, and now, this latest intervention deals with a terror group that may not only threaten security, but Turkey's autonomy. Aadel Haleem has more
January 22, 2018
