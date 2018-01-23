POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Border Mission: Turkey crosses into Syria in YPG offensive
A high level US delegation has arrived in Ankara to discuss the Turkish military operation in Syria's Afrin region. US officials argue - the reason they give military support to the YPG terror group in northern Syria - is to protect returning civilians and fight Daesh. Meanwhile, the Turkish Army has confirmed that - a soldier has died in fighting during Operation Olive Branch. President Erdogan has been updated on the progress of the operation by commanders on the ground. Despite the first casualty, Turkey's mission in northern Syria continues to gain ground.
January 23, 2018
