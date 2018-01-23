POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Catalonia get back its autonomy, as Carles Puigdemont is nominated as its next president?
The Catalan Parliament has proposed Carles Puigdemont as the region’s next President, calling him the only nominee. That's despite him living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since October. The central government in Madrid insists that if Puigdemont returns to Spain, he’ll be arrested on charges of sedition and rebellion, which all stem from his declaration of Catalan independence last year.
January 23, 2018
