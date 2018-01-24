World Share

Roundtable: Diphtheria resurgence - A public health failure?

It's a deadly disease that had been all but wiped out - what has led to a resurgence of diphtheria in some parts of the world? An airborne disease which is highly contagious - diphtheria can be prevented with a vaccination. But in places like Yemen and Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, it can be difficult to immunise people. At the Roundtable was Dr Ngozi Erondu, epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; Sara Kasmani, spokesperson for Physicians Across Continents; and Dr Najeeb Rahman, a trustee of Doctors World Wide. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.