POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can footballing legend George Weah deliver Liberia from poverty?
02:40
World
Can footballing legend George Weah deliver Liberia from poverty?
From footballing legend to Liberian president. George Weah has led an incredible life. Growing up in poverty, he beat the odds to become a global star, but now he faces what must surely be his greatest challenge - being President of Liberia. The nation is still feeling the effects of two civil wars, more than 60 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, and the economy is in dire straits. So will President Weah be able to solve these problems? Shoaib Hasan reports.
January 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?