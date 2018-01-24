World Share

US govt shutdown ends, Trump's mental state in question, and can George Weah score in Liberia?

The US government is back and open for business after a three-day shutdown. The Democrats and the Republicans struck a deal, but who are the real winners and losers? Trump's behavior has ranged from late-night twitter rants boasting about the size of his nuclear button, to incoherent speeches. Some psychiatrists say he could have anything from Alzheimer to narcissistic personality disorder. But is Trump's mental state fragile enough to cost him the White House? Liberia is still feeling the effects of two civil wars, more than 60% of the population lives below the poverty line, and the economy is in dire straits. Can President George Weah deliver?