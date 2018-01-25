Money Talks: Group led by SoftBank closes $9.3B Uber deal

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
SoftBank's long-awaited multibillion-dollar investment in Uber has been completed. The Japanese tech investor led a consortium for the $9.3 billion deal with the ride-hailing service. That includes a $1.25 billion direct investment into Uber, with the rest going to the company's existing shareholders. Analysis from Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School.
January 25, 2018
