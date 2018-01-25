Money Talks: Tough week for cryptocurrencies

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
It has been a wild ride for cryptocurrencies in recent weeks. Most major tokens including Bitcoin hit record highs in December 2017, followed by steep falls. So the big question on the minds of fund managers and even taxi drivers is: Are virtual currencies headed all the way down, or could this be the time to start investing in them, if you haven't already? Jeffrey Tucker, Editorial Director at the American Institute for Economic Research, shares his views.
January 25, 2018
