Money Talks: US economy seeing a resurgence under Trump
A year ago, only the bravest forecasters would have predicted how US stock markets have performed over 2017 and into 2018. Under President Donald Trump, they have soared, boosted by a historic corporate tax cut. But critics say Trump is taking credit for a resurgence that was already brewing under his predecessor. Laila Humairah reports with commentary from David Levine, Odin River Founder and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
January 25, 2018
