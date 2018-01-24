POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Global reaction to Turkey's military operation in Syria
26:00
World
Strait Talk: Global reaction to Turkey's military operation in Syria
Turkey laucnhed an operation in Syria's Afrin region against the YPG terror group. FSA fighters backed by Turkish soldiers, have made gains in the north. Most of the fighting is now concentrated in the Basraya mountains - near Azaz. It's where the Turkish military says three of its soildiers have been killed. Turkish forces say they have killed at least 260 YPG fighters. Global reactions from Russia, Iran, UK, and the US have been mixed.
January 24, 2018
