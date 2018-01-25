World Share

US turnaround in Afrin could affect its proxy wars around the world

Operation Olive Branch is pitting Turkey against its NATO ally, the United States, which supports the YPG. But instead of a proxy war that's spiraling out of control, the US has told YPG fighters not to engage the Turks, and concentrate on fighting Daesh. It's a big turnaround for Washington, who just a week ago wanted to build a Turkey-Syrian border force using YPG militants. Will this new stance affect the US’ proxy wars around the world? Sandra Gathmann reports.