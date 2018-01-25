World Share

Bahrain and other Gulf states target dissenters

Nabeel Rajab, a human rights activist has been jailed for two years for criticizing the Bahraini government. Is the Gulf nation targeting dissenters? To discuss this, we have Mohammed Khalid Alyahya he’s a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East. And from London, Ahmed Alwadaei, he is the head of advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD).