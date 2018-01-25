World Share

Larry Nassar Trial: USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced 175 years

The former doctor of the US gymnastics team has been jailed for up to 175 years, after being found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young female athletes. Many of Larry Nassar's victims had told the court how he had abused them, and in the sentencing, the judge dismissed his apology to them, saying he would "be in darkness the rest of his life". Our Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.