Oxfam report suggests global income inequality gap widens | Money Talks

If you own a house, stocks or any similar asset, 2017's record surge in prices in many places would have been great for you. But if you don't, chances are, you may have been left further behind your peers. The UK-based charity Oxfam's latest report says 2017 saw the biggest rise in the number of billionaires in history. Arabella Munro reports and we are joined by Nick Bryer, Head of Oxfam’s Inequality Campaign, from London and Patrick Minford, Professor of Economics at Cardiff University, from Cardiff in the UK.