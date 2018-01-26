Eight nations removed from EU tax haven blacklist | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
8 countries, including Panama, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates, are now off the European Union's tax-haven blacklist. They have convinced EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels that they are doing enough to reduce tax avoidance. Ministers also approved an $8 billion bailout for Greece in exchange for progress by the government to cut spending and boost revenues. For more, Jack Parrock joins us from Brussels.
January 26, 2018
