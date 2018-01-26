POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK regulator recommends blocking Murdoch's $15.7B Sky deal | Money Talks
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has been trying to take full control of British satellite broadcaster Sky for years. And now, the UK's competition watchdog has put another hurdle in his way. It says the deal is not in the public interest and should be blocked, unless a way is found to prevent Murdoch and his family from influencing the network's news output. We are joined by David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets in London.
January 26, 2018
