POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former Brazilian president Lula da Silva loses appeal against corruption conviction | Money Talks
05:47
BizTech
Former Brazilian president Lula da Silva loses appeal against corruption conviction | Money Talks
In 2003, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva became Brazil's president after promising to end graft in government. He is now battling against a 9.5-year prison term for corruption and money laundering. TRT World's Anelise Borges spoke to Lula's biggest supporter, his protege and successor Dilma Rousseff. She herself was impeached in 2016 in Brazil's biggest ever political scandal. But she insists it was her party's policies that helped lift millions of Brazilians out of poverty.
January 26, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?