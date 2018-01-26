BizTech Share

Former Brazilian president Lula da Silva loses appeal against corruption conviction | Money Talks

In 2003, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva became Brazil's president after promising to end graft in government. He is now battling against a 9.5-year prison term for corruption and money laundering. TRT World's Anelise Borges spoke to Lula's biggest supporter, his protege and successor Dilma Rousseff. She herself was impeached in 2016 in Brazil's biggest ever political scandal. But she insists it was her party's policies that helped lift millions of Brazilians out of poverty.