January 26, 2018
03:22
03:22
More Videos
Behind Turkey's Palestinian tourism
Ever since US President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, concerns have been growing over the viability of the peace process. But the US' tough talk has had little effect in getting concessions from Palestinians. Turkey is one of many countries who slammed the decision, and the government has been encouraging tourism to the holy land. But it hasn't been a smooth journey for everyone, as Aadel Haleem reports.
More Videos