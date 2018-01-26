POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Behind Turkey's Palestinian tourism
03:22
World
Behind Turkey's Palestinian tourism
Ever since US President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, concerns have been growing over the viability of the peace process. But the US' tough talk has had little effect in getting concessions from Palestinians. Turkey is one of many countries who slammed the decision, and the government has been encouraging tourism to the holy land. But it hasn't been a smooth journey for everyone, as Aadel Haleem reports.
January 26, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?