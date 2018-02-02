BizTech Share

Narendra Modi pushing his 'Look East' policy | Money Talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing host to all ten leaders of the Association of South East Asian Nations, better known as ASEAN. New Delhi is capitalising on the commemoration of 25 years of relations with the bloc to push Modi's 'Look East' policy. That's happening while China is intensifying its regional influence. Laila Humairah reports and Rajiv Biswas, IHS Markit Asia-Pacific Chief Economist, joins us from Singapore.