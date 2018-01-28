POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Canada Far-Right Extremism: Right-wing radicalisation is a growing concern
02:07
World
Canada Far-Right Extremism: Right-wing radicalisation is a growing concern
Canadians are coming together this weekend to commemorate the anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting. Six worshippers were killed and 19 injured when a gunman opened fire at the Islamic cultural centre a year ago. Canadian authorities say - hate crimes targeting Muslims in Canada have more than tripled since 2012 - and in December - the Canadian government listed right-wing extremism as a "growing concern". Harry Horton reports on an increasingly active far-right.
January 28, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?