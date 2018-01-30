World Share

Murals of Damascus | Street Art | Showcase

As Syria’s six-year civil war rages on the capital, Damascus is often held up as a mirror for the toll it is taking on people living across the country. To counter all the sadness, a group of Syrian artists in the city are creating a unique kind of mural along Damascus's ravaged streets with the aim of bringing people relief from the war and giving them hope for the future. The team of artists behind the work, called 'Beat of Life', hold a Guinness World Record for the largest mural made from recycled materials - measuring at 720 square metres in Nahla Zidan school in another district of the city.