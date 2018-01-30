POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taj Express: A Bollywood musical extravaganza
Taj Express: A Bollywood musical extravaganza | On Stage | Showcase
Bollywood invaded Turkey with back to back performances of the musical Taj Express at Istanbul's Zorlu Centre. Taj Express is the story of a young Indian composer called Shankar. Inspired by the incredibly successful Oscar-winner A R Rahman, Shankar tries to emulate his musical success by composing the score for a new film, called Taj Express. The two-hour performance is produced and directed by Shruti Merchant. The costumes were extravagant and the choreography divine. Showcase's Miranda Atty got a backstage pass.
January 30, 2018
