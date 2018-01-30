World Share

Sundance and Slamdance 2018 | Cinema | Showcase

The most highly regarded independent movie event of 2018, The Sundance and Slamdance film festivals have just ended their takeover of Park City Utah. This year's selected films were curated under a theme which explored the relationship between the storyteller and the spectator. Founded by actor Robert Redford, the Sundance Film Institute promotes "cinema on the fringes" with its annual festival. 110 filmmakers from 29 different countries met not just enthusiastic audiences, but also potential buyers for their films. Sundance's sibling event, Slamdance, which provides an alternative outlet for independent filmmakers, also took place at the same time. Chris O'Falt joins Showcase to talk about this year's festival. Chis is the editor of Indiewire's Filmmaker Toolkit and has previously worked for The Hollywood Reporter.