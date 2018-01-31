POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can attacks by the Taliban in Afghanistan be stopped?
A Taliban suicide bomber struck in Kabul just days after the group killed 22 people in a luxury hotel. And security officials warn there could be more unrest ahead. Kabul is accusing the Pakistani government of providing support to the attackers, which they deny. Is there an end to the security crisis? Our panel includes Javaid Faisal, the deputy spokesman for the chief executive of Afghanistan; Omar Samad, a former Afghan ambassador to Canada, France and Belgium; and Ahmed Rashid, the author of the book Pakistan on the Brink.
January 31, 2018
