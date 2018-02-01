Not your habibti | Fashion | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
T-shirts, jacket and hoodies can all reflect a person's fashion sense and send a strong message at the same time. Yasmeen Mjalli, a young Palestinian fashion designer is doing just that with an inspiring collection of clothes. Mjalli's fashion brand, BabyFist, delivers her messages while simultaneously helping to bring women back into the textile industry. The designer decided to take action over verbal sexual harassment she endured in Palestinian territories and stands up to this ugly truth by incorporating the phrase 'not your habibti' meaning 'not your darling' on her garments.
February 1, 2018
